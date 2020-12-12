Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $235,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCCO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $61.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,638,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,951,584.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

