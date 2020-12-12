Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

