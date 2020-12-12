Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 1,086 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $111.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average of $121.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

