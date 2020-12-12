Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 1,397 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 96.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after buying an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

DVA stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,876,006. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

