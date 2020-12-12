Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 6,711 Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 80.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Mylan were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 23.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 32.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 625,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mylan by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

MYL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

