Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,309 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after buying an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.82 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

