Neo Ivy Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Colfax were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Colfax by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -744.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

