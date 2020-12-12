Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 21,471 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 84.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,471 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 48.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $41.01 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

