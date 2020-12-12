Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 344 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.67.

MDB opened at $340.00 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $341.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.06 and a 200 day moving average of $229.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

