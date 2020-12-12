Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 4,363 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.