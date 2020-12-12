Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 5,623 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 496.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after buying an additional 266,360 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,418,189. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

