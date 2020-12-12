Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 5,847 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $93.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

