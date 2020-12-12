Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $173,000 Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

