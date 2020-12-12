Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $181,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Trimble by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,343 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

