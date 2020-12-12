Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $223,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 543 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $347.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.12 and its 200 day moving average is $389.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,699,160. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.37.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.