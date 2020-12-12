Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,452,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

