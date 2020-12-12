Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

LEG stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

