Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after buying an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

