Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $525.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $532.89.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $503.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.13 and its 200 day moving average is $486.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $2,582,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 86.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 123.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.