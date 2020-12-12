Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NKRKY opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

