Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

NTR opened at C$62.70 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$34.80 and a 52 week high of C$64.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.24. The firm has a market cap of C$35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 375.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.17.

About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

