nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

