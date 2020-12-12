NVR (NYSE:NVR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,860.60.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,003.66 on Tuesday. NVR has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,856.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NVR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NVR by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in NVR by 7.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

