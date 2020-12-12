Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of OLN opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

