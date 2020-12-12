ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,513 shares of company stock valued at $26,396,016. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after buying an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,008,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.