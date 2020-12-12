ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -766.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $2,466,928.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,513 shares of company stock valued at $26,396,016 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $68,008,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

