One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OLP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 256.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

