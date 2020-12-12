Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,155.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,160.47. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,267.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 74.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AutoZone by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

