Oracle Co. (ORCL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 21st

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ORCL opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

