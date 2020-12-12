O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $62,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $447.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.40. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.