O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY opened at $447.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.