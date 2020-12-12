Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,229 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $152.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $170.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,433 shares of company stock worth $1,235,689 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

