Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.21.

PRTK stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $40,869.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,362.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,733.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,427 shares of company stock valued at $370,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 269,112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $933,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

