Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

