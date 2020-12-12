Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Sector Perform

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

