PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 1.75% of PBF Energy worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,142 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,750. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $982.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

