Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perrigo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $2,805,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.