Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.