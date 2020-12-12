Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ping Identity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.47.

PING stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -389.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 92.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

