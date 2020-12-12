Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,812,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 426,185 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,872,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 289,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

