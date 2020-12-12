Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $554,000 Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:THS opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

