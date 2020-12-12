Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $545,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

WBA stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.