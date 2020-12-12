Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $115.41 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

