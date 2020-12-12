Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Preferred Bank by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

