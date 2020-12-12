Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

