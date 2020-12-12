Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCSA opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.39).

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Besser acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

