ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Stake Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.21% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 411.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UBT opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $82.51.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

