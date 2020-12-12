Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

