Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prysmian from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prysmian presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

