PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

PHM opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

